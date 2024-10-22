Beforepay Announces Cessation of Securities

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has announced the cessation of several securities due to unmet conditions, impacting options and performance rights. This development signals potential shifts in the company’s capital structure, which may influence investor sentiment. Investors and market watchers should keep an eye on Beforepay’s future disclosures for further insights.

