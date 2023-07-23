Before election, UK's Sunak commits to 1 million new homes promise

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will commit to a promise to build 1 million homes by the next national election, tackling a lack of housing stock that has alienated some younger voters who are often forced to pay high rents and are unable to buy.

Before an election expected next year, Sunak's governing Conservatives have witnessed a collapse of support among younger voters, who are frustrated at being priced out of owning their own homes and are struggling with high childcare costs.

Housing has long been a contentious area for the Conservatives, who are divided between some lawmakers in rural areas who do not want to see an increase in building and want to protect greenbelt protected land, and between those in more urban regions, who want to see more homes built quickly.

Housing minister Michael Gove will set out further measures on Monday to unblock the planning system and build homes in the "right places" where there is local consent to reach the 1 million target that was set out at the 2019 election.

Sunak said his government would concentrate on building in inner-city areas where demand was highest, including a new urban quarter in Cambridge to boost its role as a science hub.

"Today I can confirm that we will meet our manifesto commitment to build 1 million homes over this parliament. That's a beautiful new home for a million individual families in every corner of our country," Sunak said, using a term that refers to the time between the 2019 election and the next vote.

"We won't do that by concreting over the countryside - our plan is to build the right homes where there is the most need and where there is local support, in the heart of Britain’s great cities," he said in a statement.

The housing plan is the latest attempt by Sunak to reduce the opposition Labour Party's large poll lead after an unexpected victory in a so-called by-election just outside central London on Friday offered him some breathing space.

In June, British house building at the sharpest pace in more than 14 years apart from two months early in the COVID-19 pandemic, as higher borrowing costs dampened demand and weighed on the broader construction sector, a survey said this month.

Earlier this month, a parliamentary committee said the government was on track to deliver 1 million new homes, but was not forecast to deliver another promise to build 300,000 net new homes per year by the mid-2020s, largely because of uncertainty over planning policy reform.

Vistry flags tough housing market, reiterates profit forecast

UK two-year fixed mortgage rates fall for first time since May

Rates surge hits UK wealth, but young people might gain - report

UK's Barratt to build around 20% fewer homes in 2024

UK lenders expect mortgage supply and demand to fall in Q3: BoE survey

UK mortgage rates surge to 15-year high after surpassing 'mini-budget' peak

UK house prices post biggest annual drop since 2011: Halifax

Annual UK house prices decline by most since 2009 -Nationwide

GRAPHIC-UK two-year mortgage rates hit 6% https://tmsnrt.rs/43Jp7M8

GRAPHIC-Eighties tribute: UK mortgage pain as bad as 35 years ago https://tmsnrt.rs/3N9F3QG

GRAPHIC-UK consumer confidence and real house prices https://tmsnrt.rs/3CrbDbM

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.