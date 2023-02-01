Beese Fulmer Investment Management Cuts Stake in Consumers Bancorp (CBKM)

Fintel reports that Beese Fulmer Investment Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM). This represents 5.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.19MM shares and 6.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consumers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CBKM is 0.0003%, an increase of 13.3904%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 3,719 shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Consumers Bancorp Declares $0.17 Dividend

Consumers Bancorp said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $18.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=205).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

