Beer maker Constellation Brands lifts profit forecast on higher pricing, steady demand

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands STZ.N raised its annual profit target on Thursday, banking on higher prices and strong demand for its beers and spirits.

The company now expects fiscal 2024 comparable earnings per share between $12.00 and $12.20, compared with its previous forecast of profit between $11.70 and $12.00 per share.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Pooja Desai)

