Beer maker C&C flags dampened December sales on Omicron hit

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Irish drinks producer C&C Group Plc GCC.L said on Friday December sales lagged expectations, as renewed restrictions across the UK and Ireland due to rising cases of Omicron coronavirus variant hurt its supplies to restaurants and pubs.

However, the Dublin-based maker of Bulmers cider and Tennent's beer said it had squeezed out a "modest profit" for the holiday month and cautioned that earnings for the second half of fiscal 2022 would depend on how the curbs progress.

