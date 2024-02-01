News & Insights

Commodities
BALL

Beer can maker Ball Corp misses fourth-quarter sales view on tepid demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES

February 01, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ball Corp BALL.N, missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, hit by a drop in demand for its beverage cans as customers tightened their purse strings.

The beer can maker saw weaker volumes in North America, especially in the mass beer segment, facing challenges beyond the impact of the Anheuser-Busch ad boycott issue.

However, Ball also benefited from the cost-reduction initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies as well as from moderating input, freight and warehousing costs.

North America beverage cans quarterly volumes were down 3.7%.

Fourth-quarter sales declined about 4% to $3.40 billion, falling short of estimates of $3.58 billion, as per LSEG data.

However, lower aluminum costs and cost-cutting initiatives helped the company to earn a profit of 78 cents per share, topping expectations of 74 cents.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesBankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.