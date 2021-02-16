Cryptocurrencies

Beeple NFT to Be Auctioned by Christie’s

A montage of Beeple’s work

Christie’s is getting in on nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

  • The 255-year-old auction house is partnering with digital marketplace MakersPlace to sell works from Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, a digital artist who made $3.5 million in NFT auctions late last year.
  • NFTs enable collectors and artists to guarantee the provenance of artwork, verifying its authenticity and ownership securely on the blockchain.
  • The Beeple work being auctioned by Christie’s is a collage of the thousands of pieces of art he has posted online since 2007.
  • “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS” will be delivered directly to the buyer with a unique NFT encrypted with Beeple’s signature.
  • The work will be auctioned in a standalone lot online for two weeks from Feb. 25 and is the first entirely digital artwork to be offered by a traditional auction house.

    Most Popular