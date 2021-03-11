Cryptocurrencies

Beeple NFT Sold for Record-Setting $69.3M at Christie’s Auction

Sebastian Sinclair and Zack Seward CoinDesk
A montage of Beeple’s work

A piece of digital artwork has sold for a mind-blowing $69.3 million at auction.

Storied auction house Christie’s has wrapped its sale of “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS” by crypto artist Beeple.

The winning bid just after 10:00 a.m. ET for the non-fungible token (NFT) was a staggering $60.25 million. A last-minute surge upped the final price to $69,346,250.

In the final minutes of the auction, the price jumped from the $20 million range to over $50 million.

It’s by far the largest known sale of an NFT, a special type of token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain and proves digital ownership of its associated media.

Ether (ETH) was supported as a payment vehicle in a first for the 255-year-old auction house. At press time, it is unclear if the buyer used fiat or crypto to buy the now-famous Beeple.

Beeple’s previous record-breaking auction was in February on NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway. That piece, a video clip of a digitally illustrated Donald Trump lying face down in the grass, sold for $6.6 million in ETH.

According to the New York Times, the most expensive painting ever sold was a Leonardo da Vinci that went for $450.3 million in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

