$BEEP Earnings Results: $BEEP Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 10, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

$BEEP ($BEEP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $9,160,000, missing estimates of $9,736,920,000 by $-9,727,760,000.

$BEEP Insider Trading Activity

$BEEP insiders have traded $BEEP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANICA HOLLEY purchased 15,483 shares for an estimated $48,926

$BEEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $BEEP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

