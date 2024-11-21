News & Insights

BEENOS Inc. Boosts Annual Dividend Payout

November 21, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

BEENOS (JP:3328) has released an update.

BEENOS Inc. has announced an increase in its annual dividend to 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending September 2024, up from 27 yen the previous year. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing stable, long-term returns to its shareholders while supporting future business growth. The payment date for the dividend has been rescheduled to January 10, 2025.

