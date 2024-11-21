BEENOS Inc. Board Opposes Shareholder Proposals

BEENOS (JP:3328) has released an update.
BEENOS Inc.’s Board of Directors has decided to oppose shareholder proposals for appointing two new directors and amending company policies. The Board believes its current structure and strategies are optimal for sustained growth and shareholder value, emphasizing a balanced approach to dividend payouts and business expansion. The company is focused on maintaining stable profits and enhancing shareholder returns through strategic investments and a progressive dividend policy.
