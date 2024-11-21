BEENOS Inc. Board Opposes Shareholder Proposals

BEENOS (JP:3328) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BEENOS Inc.’s Board of Directors has decided to oppose shareholder proposals for appointing two new directors and amending company policies. The Board believes its current structure and strategies are optimal for sustained growth and shareholder value, emphasizing a balanced approach to dividend payouts and business expansion. The company is focused on maintaining stable profits and enhancing shareholder returns through strategic investments and a progressive dividend policy.

For further insights into JP:3328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.