BEEM Reports $1.7M Weekly Sales Order: Should You Buy the Stock?

Beam Global BEEM, which produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation, reported approximately $1.7 million in smart cities infrastructure orders within a single week at its European division and exceeded its previous weekly sales milestone of $1 million announced on Feb. 12, 2026. This strong performance reflects a notable rise in demand across Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Italy.



In addition to expansion of its smart cities’ infrastructure portfolio, the company continues to focus on developing new products and increasing sales to commercial customers to support the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives. Beam develops energy security solutions, including batteries designed for drones and robotics, while also supporting critical AI-driven devices. The company is actively working on advanced technologies for the defense sector, some of which remain undisclosed.



It also focuses on growing presence in key international markets, particularly across the Middle East and Europe, where significant investments are expected in related technologies. The company continues to focus on innovation, with ongoing development of new products and intellectual property aimed at supporting the industries of the future.

Partnership With HEVO & Focus on Innovation to Aid Beam

Beam Global recently deployed its off-grid, solar-powered EV ARC charging systems at the Ypsilanti Performance Space in Ypsilanti, MI. This deployment followed multi-day neighborhood power outages, which exposed the limitations of traditional grid-dependent chargers that cease functioning during grid failures. In contrast, the company’s systems operate independently, generating and storing their own electricity while continuing to provide charging and essential power for first responders and others during outages.



This development comes amid heightened oil price volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, including ongoing developments in the Middle East. With global supply chain disruptions and rising fuel costs increasing pressure on transportation and operating expenses, the company’s energy systems offer a stable alternative by producing and storing clean electricity onsite, thereby insulating users from fluctuations in oil and natural gas markets.



Beam Global has partnered with HEVO Inc. to introduce an integrated autonomous wireless charging solution. This system combines HEVO’s Rezonant wireless charging hardware and Journey software platform with the company’s EV ARC infrastructure. Designed for the rapidly expanding autonomous vehicle sector, the solution enables hands-free charging and is adaptable for various commercial EV fleet applications. It is already commercially viable and has attracted strong interest from autonomous vehicle operators, government agencies and commercial fleet customers across the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other global markets.



Beam Global established a joint venture, Beam Middle East, with the Platinum Group, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate active across sectors such as technology, real estate, financial services, energy, gold and food industries throughout the Middle East and increasingly in Africa. The venture operates as a 50-50 equity partnership, with Beam Global and the Platinum Group each holding equal ownership. The structure is considered highly advantageous for Beam Global, as any costs incurred during the pre-profit stage are reimbursed from the company’s initial profits before any profit-sharing with the Platinum Group takes place.



The company continues to prioritize innovation, holding numerous patents that strengthen its competitive position. It recently secured a new patent from the European Patent Office for its Phase Change Composite material used in lithium-ion batteries, concerning passive thermal management. This patent builds on its existing U.S. intellectual property and extends protection into Europe to support Beam’s geographic expansion and diversification strategy.



Additionally, the company has been granted a patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration for its Light Tracking Assembly technology. This innovation enhances solar energy capture in hybrid solar-wind systems without interference from wind turbines, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing resilient and efficient clean energy solutions.

Key Concern

Beam Global was established on June 12, 2006, and has reported annual net losses since its inception. For the fiscal years ended Dec. 31, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2023, the company recorded net losses of $11.3 million and $16.1 million, respectively, including both cash and non-cash expenses in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.



Non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and contingent consideration, accounted for $1.1 million in 2024 and $4.3 million in 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had accumulated a deficit of $104.6 million.



Looking ahead, the company expects to continue incurring losses, with no assurance of achieving profitability in the near term. Its long-term viability, growth and path to profitability remain dependent on its ability to secure additional capital and effectively execute its operational and expansion strategies.

Conclusion

Beam Global is demonstrating tangible commercial traction, with record weekly orders and growing adoption across Europe and emerging markets. Its off-grid, solar-powered infrastructure addresses critical vulnerabilities in traditional energy systems, positioning it well amid rising energy insecurity and oil price volatility.



Partnerships such as the one with HEVO and the joint venture in the Middle East enhance its access to high-growth markets while reducing financial risk through favorable cost-recovery structures. Coupled with a strong patent portfolio and continued innovation in batteries, AI-driven systems and defense technologies, Beam Global is building a defensible niche.



Despite its history of losses, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock presents a compelling long-term investment case driven by accelerating demand, differentiated technology and strategic expansion.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Modine Manufacturing MOD and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.4% and 176.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved a penny and 4 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved $1.01 and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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RENAULT (RNLSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beam Global (BEEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.