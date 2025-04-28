Beeline Loans, Inc. Partners with Rabbu to Enhance Short-Term Rental Investment Financing Solutions

Beeline Loans partners with Rabbu to streamline financing for short-term rental property investors, enhancing analysis and funding processes.

Beeline Loans, Inc., a subsidiary of Beeline Holdings, has formed a strategic partnership with Rabbu, a prominent short-term rental analytics platform. This collaboration creates a comprehensive system for investors, enabling them to identify short-term rental properties and secure customized financing seamlessly. Rabbu's free Airbnb calculator provides valuable financial projections for U.S. properties, and now users can connect directly to Beeline’s investment property loans for smooth transition from evaluation to financing. Beeline's CEO, Nick Liuzza, highlighted the partnership's role in enhancing their presence in the rapidly growing residential real estate market. The company has experienced significant growth in investment lending, with a particular rise in short-term rental financing. This partnership builds on Beeline's existing collaboration with Red Awning, creating a full-service solution for potential short-term rental investors. Additionally, Beeline expects April 2025 to be its most profitable month since the market downturn, driven by increased investor interest and diverse product offerings.

Potential Positives

Beeline Loans, Inc. has formed a strategic partnership with Rabbu, enhancing its service offering and creating a streamlined pipeline for real estate investors, from property identification to secure financing.

The partnership leverages Rabbu's analytics platform to facilitate data-driven investment decisions, making Beeline's investment property loans more accessible to users.

Beeline's investment lending business has experienced significant growth, with over half of its loan volume in 2024 dedicated to investment properties, indicating strong demand for its financing solutions.

April is projected to be Beeline's strongest revenue month since the market downturn, driven by increased investor demand and product diversification, showcasing robust market performance.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights reliance on a strategic partnership with Rabbu, which may raise concerns about Beeline’s ability to independently maintain its growth and innovation in the market.

Despite announcing revenue growth expectations for April, the release does not provide specific figures or detailed financial data, which could lead to skepticism about the company's performance.

The focus on short-term rental financing could expose Beeline to market volatility and regulatory risks associated with the STR segment, which are not addressed in the release.

FAQ

What is Beeline Loans, Inc.?

Beeline Loans, Inc. is a tech-focused mortgage originator that offers fast and flexible financing solutions for real estate investors.

What partnership did Beeline recently announce?

Beeline announced a strategic partnership with Rabbu, a leading short-term rental analytics platform, enhancing investment property financing.

How does the Rabbu calculator benefit users?

The Rabbu calculator provides data-driven projections on estimated annual revenue, average daily rates, and expected occupancy for rental properties.

What types of loans does Beeline offer?

Beeline offers DSCR, bank statement, and conventional loans tailored for speed and simplicity, specifically for investment properties.

What is Beeline's aim with this partnership?

The partnership aims to create a seamless investment experience from property identification to financing and management, enhancing the STR investment process.

Full Release



Providence, RI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline Loans, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) a tech-forward mortgage originator focused on delivering fast, flexible financing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Rabbu, a leading short-term rental (STR) analytics platform used by over one million investors. The partnership creates a streamlined pipeline for investors—from identifying STR properties to securing tailored financing—all in one ecosystem.





Rabbu’s free Airbnb calculator allows users to enter any U.S. property address to receive data-driven projections, including estimated annual revenue, average daily rates, and expected occupancy. Now, with integrated access to Beeline’s investment property loans, users can move directly from analysis to action.





“This partnership expands our reach into one of the most dynamic segments in residential real estate,” said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline. “We’re connecting the dots—discovery, funding, and ultimately, management—to deliver a truly frictionless STR investment experience.”





Beeline’s investment lending business has seen significant growth over the past 12 months. In 2024, more than half of its loan volume was dedicated to investment properties, with STR financing emerging as a leading driver. The company supports a full spectrum of borrower profiles through its DSCR, bank statement, and conventional loan products—all optimized for speed and simplicity.





The Rabbu partnership complements Beeline’s existing collaboration with Red Awning, a full-service STR management platform. Together, the trio forms a powerful, end-to-end solution: identify with Rabbu, finance with Beeline, manage with Red Awning.





Beeline also announced during its recentearnings callthat April is expected to be its strongest revenue month since the market downturn, with increased investor demand and product diversification contributing to the momentum.







About Beeline







Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans—whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.







About Rabbu







Rabbu helps real estate investors find and evaluate high-performing short-term rental properties. It offers revenue estimates, ROI insights, and market data tools to analyze both on-market and off-market deals. Users can explore listings, connect with agents and lenders, and make informed investment decisions—all through a streamlined platform focused on Airbnb-style rental income.





To learn more about Beeline’s innovative financing for investment properties, visit



makeabeeline.com



. To explore high-performing short-term rental opportunities, visit



rabbu.com



.





For more information, please contact Beeline at



IR@Makeabeeline.com



.







