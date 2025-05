Beeline Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with 38% Year-Over-Year Increase in Loan Originations

Beeline Holdings reports strong Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting significant loan originations and advancements in AI-driven mortgage services.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, marking its breakout debut as a public company. The fintech-focused mortgage and title company saw a 38% increase in loan originations year-over-year, significantly higher than the industry's growth of around 9%. The company attributed this success to its AI-driven tools, particularly the AI mortgage agent "Bob 2.0," which enhanced lead conversion and application volumes without significant costs. Beeline generated total net revenues of $1.8 million, with over 70% from mortgage and title operations, though it incurred an operating loss of $4.9 million. Looking forward, Beeline plans to launch an innovative equity product and continue developing partnerships to enhance its market presence and technology offerings, while also focusing on improving profitability.

Breakout debut quarter as a newly public company, positioning Beeline as a next-gen AI-powered mortgage lender and title agent.

Loan originations increased 38% year-over-year, significantly outpacing the industry growth rate of approximately 9%.

Surpassed $1 billion in cumulative loan originations since inception, indicating strong market traction and credibility.

AI-mortgage agent "Bob 2.0" achieved six-fold lead conversion and eight-fold application volume, validating the effectiveness of Beeline's proprietary automation strategy.

Reported an operating loss of $4.9 million and a net loss of $6.9 million, raising concerns about financial sustainability.

Customer acquisition and operational expenses totaled $6.8 million, which is significantly higher than revenue, highlighting potential challenges in achieving profitability.

Possesses only $1.5 million in cash with limited available warehouse line capacity, which could restrict further operational flexibility and growth opportunities.

What are Beeline Holdings' Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Beeline reported total net revenues of $1.8 million, primarily from mortgage and title operations.

How did Beeline perform compared to the mortgage industry?

Beeline's loan originations increased by 38% year-over-year, significantly outpacing the industry growth of approximately 9%.

What is the significance of Beeline's AI-powered mortgage agent?

The AI-mortgage agent "Bob 2.0" achieved 6x lead conversion, showcasing Beeline's effective automation strategy.

When will Beeline launch its new equity product?

Beeline plans to launch its interest-rate neutral equity product in the third quarter of 2025.

How is Beeline addressing losses as it grows?

Beeline focuses on reducing losses while investing in technology and customer acquisition for sustainable profitability.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), a fintech-focused mortgage and title company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Q1 2025 Highlights









Breakout debut quarter as a newly public company, with Beeline repositioned as a next-gen AI-powered mortgage lender and title agent



Loan originations increased 38% year-over-year, outpacing industry growth (~9%) with April performance believed to be best in three years, signaling momentum despite macro headwinds



Surpassed $1 billion in cumulative loan originations since inception



AI-mortgage agent “Bob 2.0” drove 6x lead conversion and 8x full application volume—at near-zero marginal cost—validating Beeline’s proprietary automation strategy



Workflow engine Hive & Task based model reduced closing timelines to 14–21 days, approximately twice as fast as traditional lenders



Expanded distribution through key partnerships, including RedAwning, Rabbu, CredEvolv, and



MagicBlocks has 16 clients in Beta and BlinkQC out of Beta and Live in Beeline’s production eliminating third party QC costs.



Reduced debt by $2 million



Development of a new equity product with features exclusive to Beeline.



Early-stage net loss aligned with growth investments; company targets operating leverage as loan volume and platform efficiencies scale









A Foundational Quarter for Beeline







“Q1 marked our first as a public company and showed the full power of our AI-driven platform taking hold,” said Nick Liuzza, Co-Founder and CEO of Beeline Holdings. “Despite continued market challenges, our performance validates the core strengths of our business and lays the groundwork for transformational growth. We're especially excited about our upcoming equity product launch, which is interest-rate neutral and designed to unlock liquidity in a constrained housing market.”







Financial Performance







Beeline reported total net revenues of $1.8 million in Q1 2025 with over 70% of revenue driven by mortgage and title operations, including $1.0 million in lending revenue and $0.4 million in title revenue; the remaining $0.4 million came from its legacy spirits business. Mortgage-related metrics showed strong year-over-year growth, with the average loan amount up 24%, revenue per loan up 28%, and title revenue up 93%. Operating expenses totaled $6.8 million, including $2.3 million in salaries and benefits, $1.2 million in professional fees (primarily non-recurring costs), $0.6 million in marketing, and $0.8 million in depreciation and amortization. The company reported an operating loss of $4.9 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $6.9 million, which includes $1.9 million in interest expense.





In Q1 2025, Beeline Financial Holdings originated $39.8 million in residential mortgage loans, generating $1.4 million in revenue and reporting a net loss of $2.3 million.





As of quarter-end, Beeline had $1.5 million in cash and approximately $0.5 million in available warehouse line capacity. Following the close of Q1, the company completed additional equity raises. During the quarter, it used $1.5 million in operating cash, generated $1.8 million from net financing activities, and ended with a net cash increase of $0.3 million.





Looking ahead, Beeline plans to launch its interest-rate neutral equity product in the third quarter, supported by a stablecoin partner. This new offering is designed to fund real estate transactions outside of traditional mortgage channels, expanding access to capital and enabling greater market participation.





The company also expects to announce new strategic partnerships and continue advancing its SaaS innovation initiatives through Beeline Labs. These efforts are aimed at enhancing the customer experience and expanding the company’s reach across the real estate and fintech ecosystems.





In parallel, Beeline will remain focused on reducing losses and moving toward sustainable profitability, while continuing to invest in its core technology and customer acquisition infrastructure.





“We’ve built the foundation for a scalable, AI-first fintech mortgage platform with accelerating performance,” said CFO Chris Moe. “While early-stage losses are expected, we believe Q1 reflects the beginning of a structural transformation in both our financial profile and market position.”







About Beeline Holdings, Inc.







Beeline Holdings is a technology-forward mortgage and title platform designed to simplify home financing for a new generation of buyers. By combining AI, automation, and modern UX, Beeline offers faster, more accessible, and more transparent home loan experiences for real estate investors and primary homebuyers alike. For more, visit





www.makeabeeline.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated trends in the mortgage loan industry and the company’s prospective new technology offerings and strategic partnerships including a planned new innovative equity product and advances to its SaaS innovation initiatives, as well as the anticipated or potential benefits of these efforts. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “seem,” “potential,” “appear,” “continue,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-K filed April 15, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Investor Contact:











investors@makeabeeline.com











Media Contact:











press@makeabeeline.com







