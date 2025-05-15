Beeline Holdings, Inc. Appoints Frank Knuettel II to Board of Directors

Beeline Holdings appoints Frank Knuettel II to its Board, enhancing operational expertise and growth strategy in digital mortgage lending.

Beeline Holdings, Inc., a digital mortgage lender, has announced the appointment of Frank Knuettel II to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Knuettel has over 20 years of leadership experience in technology and life sciences sectors, currently serving as CEO of Channel Therapeutics. His expertise in scaling businesses and executing mergers and acquisitions is highlighted by his record of increasing revenue substantially at Unrivaled Brands. Beeline's CEO, Nick Liuzza, emphasized that Knuettel's capital markets knowledge and M&A experience will greatly aid the company's growth and expansion in investment lending. Knuettel expressed enthusiasm for joining Beeline, praising its innovative approach to property financing. Beeline is committed to transforming the mortgage process through its advanced digital platform.

Appointment of Frank Knuettel II to the Board of Directors brings over two decades of executive leadership experience, particularly in technology and life sciences, enhancing the company's strategic capabilities.

Knuettel's track record of scaling revenue through strategic acquisitions is expected to drive Beeline’s growth and expansion in the investment lending market.

His experience in raising over $400 million in public and private capital provides Beeline with valuable financial expertise as it looks to broaden its product offerings.

The CEO's positive statement about Knuettel’s addition highlights the importance of this move in the company's growth story, indicating confidence in future developments.

Appointment of Frank Knuettel II may raise concerns about potential over-reliance on a single executive given his relatively short tenure at other companies, including serving as CEO only since 2023.

The emphasis on Mr. Knuettel's past revenue growth via aggressive M&A could signal to investors a willingness to pursue high-risk strategies instead of organic growth.

Beeline's need for a board member with extensive capital markets experience may highlight potential struggles with fundraising or attracting investment previously.

Who is Frank Knuettel II?

Frank Knuettel II is the newly appointed Board Member of Beeline Holdings, bringing over two decades of executive leadership experience.

What experience does Mr. Knuettel bring to Beeline Holdings?

He has a strong background in technology and life sciences, including significant experience in M&A and scaling businesses.

What role does Beeline Holdings play in the mortgage industry?

Beeline is a digital mortgage lender that simplifies investment property financing through its AI-powered platform.

Why is Frank Knuettel's appointment significant for Beeline?

His capital markets expertise and M&A experience are expected to support Beeline's growth and expansion in the investment lending market.

Where is Beeline Holdings headquartered?

Beeline Holdings is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, focusing on innovative mortgage solutions.

Providence, RI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), a next-generation digital mortgage lender focused on transforming real estate investment financing, today announced the appointment of Frank Knuettel II to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.





Mr. Knuettel brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across dynamic, early-stage public companies in the technology and life sciences sectors. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Channel Therapeutics Corporation since 2023, having started as CFO in 2022. Known for his operational discipline and M&A acumen, Mr. Knuettel has helped companies scale aggressively, including spearheading a revenue expansion at Unrivaled Brands from $10 million to $100 million annualized in just six quarters through strategic acquisitions.





“Frank’s addition to the board marks a pivotal moment in Beeline’s growth story,” said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline. “His deep capital markets knowledge, proven ability to lead and scale businesses, and transactional experience across more than 15 M&A deals will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and product offerings in the investment lending market.”





Throughout his career, Mr. Knuettel has raised over $400 million in public and private capital and has held leadership roles at multiple high-growth companies, including CFO of IP Commerce, a fintech platform provider, and Chief Strategy Officer at MJardin Group. He currently serves on the board of Etheros Pharmaceuticals Corp. and has held board seats at both public and private companies.





Mr. Knuettel holds a BA with honors in Economics from Tufts University and earned his MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.





“I’m excited to join the Beeline board at such a dynamic time,” said Mr. Knuettel. “The company’s technology-driven approach to simplifying investment property financing has significant potential, and I look forward to supporting the team as they execute on their ambitious vision.”





About Beeline Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans—whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core.







