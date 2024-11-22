Beeks Financial Cloud Expands Share Base with New Issuance

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (GB:BKS) has released an update.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc has announced the issuance of 78,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of employee share options. These shares will begin trading on AIM on or around November 26, 2024, expanding the company’s total share count to 66,820,447. Beeks continues to provide innovative cloud solutions, supporting financial market connectivity and analytics.

