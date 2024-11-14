News & Insights

Beeks Financial Cloud CEO Sells Shares, Retains Stake

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (GB:BKS) has released an update.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s CEO, Gordon McArthur, has sold 300,000 shares but still maintains a significant 32% stake in the company. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, was made for personal reasons. Beeks remains a prominent cloud service provider for the fast-paced financial markets sector.

