Beeks Financial Cloud CEO Sells Shares, Retains Stake

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (GB:BKS) has released an update.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s CEO, Gordon McArthur, has sold 300,000 shares but still maintains a significant 32% stake in the company. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, was made for personal reasons. Beeks remains a prominent cloud service provider for the fast-paced financial markets sector.

For further insights into GB:BKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.