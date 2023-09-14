Beef Higher Despite Lackluster Export Business

Live cattle are gaining triple digits through Thursday. Feb ’24 contracts are leading the way with a $1.95 gain. October is 75 cents off a new LoC high. USDA reported some light cash trade in the WCB on Wednesday, mostly near $184. The South remains unestablished. Front month feeder cattle futures are rallying as much as $3.45, led by the back months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from 9/12 was up another 28 cents to $251.16.

FAS reported a yearly low for beef sales made during the week that ended 9/7. The 6,220k MT sold was down 48% wk/wk and 49% yr/yr. China was the top buyer for the week, though with just 2k MT. Beef shipments were reported at 13.2k MT, a 36-wk low. Accumulated shipments remain 12% behind last year’s pace with 569.7k MT shipped.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report was mixed again in the AM update with Choice another $1.27 weaker and Select up by 91 cents. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 378k head for the week through Wednesday. That trails 384k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $185.025, up $1.875,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $189.750, up $1.900,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $194.300, up $1.925,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $254.500, up $1.000

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $261.050, up $2.000

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.