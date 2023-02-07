Beedie Investments Updates Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)

Fintel reports that Beedie Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.64% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metalla Royalty & Streaming is $7.42. The forecasts range from a low of $6.79 to a high of $7.84. The average price target represents an increase of 56.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.74.

The projected annual revenue for Metalla Royalty & Streaming is $6MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalla Royalty & Streaming. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTA is 0.1628%, a decrease of 17.7738%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.40% to 8,602K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 2,275,953 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269,153 shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,978,174 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149,279 shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 23.74% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,789,593 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948,606 shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 18.07% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 1,583,850 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389,437 shares, representing an increase of 75.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 307.13% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 225,038 shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417,919 shares, representing a decrease of 85.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 55.94% over the last quarter.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver royalty companies for the next commodities cycle.

