Bedrock To Acquire 22,000 MWh Of Clean Energy Annually From DTE Energy

(RTTNews) - Real-estate developer Bedrock announced an agreement with DTE Energy to acquire approximately 22,000,000 kilowatt hours of Michigan-made clean energy annually through DTE Energy's MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. Beginning 2023, approximately 22,000,000 kWh of Bedrock's total energy usage will be attributed to DTE solar farms, reducing the company's greenhouse gas emissions and offsetting an estimated 15,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

"We are excited to welcome Bedrock to the rapidly growing list of major Michigan companies using our MIGreenPower program to meet their sustainability goals," said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE's electric company.

