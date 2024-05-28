News & Insights

Bedford Metals Secures Promising Uranium Project

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Bedford Metals Corp. has successfully completed the option agreement to acquire the Close Lake Uranium Project, enhancing their mineral project portfolio. The project, located in a prime exploration area adjacent to major mines, is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s growth and shareholder value. President Peter Born expresses enthusiasm for the project’s potential and commitment to responsible exploration practices.

