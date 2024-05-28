Bedford Metals Launches Uranium Exploration Venture

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Bedford Metals Corp. has partnered with Grander Exploration to spearhead an exploration program at the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, with the goal of tapping into the project’s full potential by following geological trends from a neighboring project. The partnership promises to draw on Grander’s significant regional experience to optimize the project’s strategy. Meanwhile, Bedford underscores a commitment to environmental preservation and collaboration with local communities during the exploration.

