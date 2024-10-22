Bedford Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Bedford Metals Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$504,000 through the issuance of 700,000 common shares. The proceeds will be used for exploration and development activities, including accelerating exploration programs and evaluating strategic growth opportunities.

