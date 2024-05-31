News & Insights

Bedford Metals Begins Uranium Project Exploration

May 31, 2024 — 01:11 pm EDT

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Bedford Metals Corp. has launched a comprehensive multi-phase exploration program for its Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, starting with advanced aerial surveys to identify geological features and followed by ground surveys and drilling to pinpoint uranium anomalies. The company is committed to environmental responsibility and community engagement as it advances the project. Regular updates will be provided to keep stakeholders informed of the progress.

