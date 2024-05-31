Bedford Metals Begins Uranium Project Exploration

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Bedford Metals Corp. has launched a comprehensive multi-phase exploration program for its Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, starting with advanced aerial surveys to identify geological features and followed by ground surveys and drilling to pinpoint uranium anomalies. The company is committed to environmental responsibility and community engagement as it advances the project. Regular updates will be provided to keep stakeholders informed of the progress.

For further insights into TSE:BFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.