Bedford Metals Announces Winter Exploration Plans

Bedford Metals Corp. has announced its Winter 2024/25 exploration plans for the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, focusing on high-potential uranium targets. The program will involve advanced surveys and prospecting techniques to refine drilling targets, emphasizing environmentally responsible practices and community collaboration. Bedford aims to advance its understanding of the project’s uranium potential with the help of Grander Exploration.

