Bedford Metals Advances Uranium Exploration in Athabasca

November 28, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Academy Metals (TSE:BFM) has released an update.

Bedford Metals Corp. has partnered with Condor North Consulting to enhance its exploration efforts at the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project by using advanced geophysical modeling. This collaboration aims to refine exploration targets in the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, ensuring environmentally responsible and sustainable exploration activities.

