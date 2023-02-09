Bedard Alain Updates Holdings in TFI International (TFII)

Fintel reports that Bedard Alain has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.37MM shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.62MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.87% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for TFI International is $108.51. The forecasts range from a low of $43.02 to a high of $141.23. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.87% from its latest reported closing price of $124.55.

The projected annual revenue for TFI International is $8,417MM. The projected annual EPS is $7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.33%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 71,792K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 11.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,439K shares representing 11.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,706K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,259K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,686K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 31.15% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 5,529K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,669K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,547K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFI International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFI International Inc. is a Canadian transport and logistics company based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, a borough of Montreal. It operates primarily in Canada, the United States, and Mexico through 4 business segments: less than truckload, package and courier, logistics, and truckload.

