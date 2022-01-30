Bed Bath & Beyond's Pandemic Plans Completely Backfire

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

If you're looking for a MasterClass on the Dos and Don'ts of retail business, Bed Bath & Beyond may have some lessons to teach— with an emphasis on Don'ts.

At the onset of the pandemic, the big box home goods store made a couple of key tweaks in hopes of improving its shopping experience. Now, nearly two years later, the results are painfully clear: the decisions were beyond dumb.

Some Bed, Some Bath. And Nothing Else.

In an attempt to "declutter" its store, Bed Bath & Beyond reduced the number of products at its locations and swapped many big, national brands for newly launched private labels. But the change just ended up frustrating shoppers, who, apparently, like a big, messy store. Or, at least an organized mess as a necessary side effect of optionality.

Worse, streamlining its in-store shopping experience left the chain even more vulnerable to supply chain turbulence:

During the holiday shopping season, Bed Bath & Beyond faced a shortage of its 200 top-selling items, which cost the company $100 million in lost sales by the end of the most recent quarter, according to CEO Mark Tritton.

While competitors Target and HomeGoods stores under the TJ Maxx umbrella saw double-digit year-over-year increases in sales last Fall despite similar supply chain issues, sales at Bed Bath & Beyond fell 10% in its most recent quarterly earnings report.

To resolve its issues, the company says it plans to invest $250 million to improve its supply chain over the next three years.

Privacy Push: Last year, Bed Bath & Beyond launched over 800 new products across eight private-label brands, which typically bring more profit by cutting out wholesalers. At the end of its latest quarter, in-house brands accounted for about a quarter of all sales— up 10% year-over-year, according to the company. But the private-label push contributed to supply chain issues, and sowed confusion among suppliers. These days, even the good news comes with caveats.

