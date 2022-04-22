Bed Bath & Beyond's baby products chain attracts buyer interest - WSJ

April 22 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O is fielding interest from potential buyers for its Buybuy Baby business following activist pressure to sell the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The suitors include private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and Tailwind Acquisition Corp TWND.N, a blank-check company chaired by Casper Sleep Inc’s former chief executive Philip Krim, the report said.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.