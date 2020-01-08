US Markets

Bed Bath & Beyond withdraws annual forecast

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Wednesday withdrew its forecast for fiscal 2019 and said it expects fourth-quarter earnings and sales to remain pressured, months after new Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton took charge.

The home furnishing retailer also reported net loss of $38.6 million for the quarter ending Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $24.4 million a year earlier.

"Our performance in the third quarter was unsatisfactory and underscores the imperative for change and strengthens our sense of priorities and purpose," Triton, who joined the company late last year, said in a statement.

