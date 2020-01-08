Bed Bath & Beyond withdraws annual forecast

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O on Wednesday withdrew its forecast for fiscal 2019 and said it expects fourth-quarter earnings and sales to remain pressured, months after new Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton took charge.

The home furnishing retailer also reported net loss of $38.6 million for the quarter ending Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $24.4 million a year earlier.

"Our performance in the third quarter was unsatisfactory and underscores the imperative for change and strengthens our sense of priorities and purpose," Triton, who joined the company late last year, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.