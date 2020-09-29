Markets
BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond Unveils Same Day Delivery Service

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) launched Same Day Delivery at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY. The service is available at a flat rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39. The company said its customers in eligible zip codes can shop online for products that are available for same day delivery at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced a strategic partnership with Shipt and Instacart. Same Day Delivery service will also be available on the Shipt and Instacart websites and mobile apps, for customers shopping for their homes, baby or holiday essentials. Existing Shipt customers will still receive free delivery on all orders over $35 when shopping directly through Shipt platforms.

BBBY

