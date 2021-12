(RTTNews) - Shares of retail store chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are up more than 5% Tuesday morning at $15.93.

There have been no company-specific news to move the stock up.

In the third quarter, analysts expect the company to report breakeven earnings on revenue of $1.96 billion.

BBBY has traded in the range of $13.38- $53.90 in the last one year.

