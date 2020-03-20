Bed Bath & Beyond To Temporarily Close 50% Of Stores Over Coronavirus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. is temporarily closing more than half of its stores in the U.S. and Canada as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to worsen in the region.

As of November 30, 2019, the company had a total of 1,524 stores, including 981 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The move to temporarily close around 800 Bed Bath & Beyond 'Non-Essential' store locations from today March 19, 2020 morning until April 3, 2020 is expected to help in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. This includes the majority of its core, Bed Bath & Beyond retail stores.

However, the retailer plans to continue operating about 700 stores that sell essential products such as health care, personal care, infant care, cleaning supplies, or food and beverages. It will operate the stores for limited hours to the extent state and local regulations permit.

These stores include the company's buybuy BABY, Harmon and other concepts, as well as Bed Bath & Beyond stores that have a health and personal care department.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer noted that associates will be provided with pay and applicable benefits during this period of temporary closure of stores.

Meanwhile, the company is boosting its e-commerce and distribution capabilities to serve more customers in their homes across all concept brands. It will increase local fulfillment capabilities by utilizing some stores being temporarily closed to serve customers in their homes across brands.

Additionally, the company is implementing a number of measures to help associates and customers remain safe and healthy. These include enhanced cleaning routines across stores, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and ensuring adherence to the U.S. Government Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on social distancing in the workplace.

The coronavirus pandemic has already seen some of the malls and nation's biggest retailers and malls temporarily closing down thousands of stores. Some Walmart, Target and Whole Foods stores are designating shopping days and time slots to enable the more vulnerable senior citizens.

Majority of brick-and-mortar stores across the country are struggling with slowing foot traffic amid the ever-increasing online competition from industry majors such as Amazon and Walmart as well as the changing consumer habits.

Recently, Pier 1 Imports, Schurman Retail Group and Express, Inc. have announced store closures.

