Bed Bath & Beyond To Sell Cost Plus World Market To Kingswood Capital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced Monday that it has agreed to sell its remaining non-core banner, Cost Plus World Market (CPWM), to Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase agreement includes 243 brick-and-mortar locations, the CPWM digital business, 2 distribution facilities and a corporate office located in Alameda, California, and it is expected that CPWM will continue to operate as a stand-alone retail brand.

The transaction is anticipated to close prior to Bed Bath & Beyond's fiscal year end in February 2021, and is subject to customary closing conditions. Both companies have agreed to a transition service agreement following the close of the transaction to help ensure business continuity.

Additionally, the Company approved a new $150 million accelerated share repurchase program (ASR), subject to market conditions, which will be in addition to the $225 million ASR announced on October 28, 2020. Both ASR programs are expected to be completed by no later than the end of the Company's fiscal year on February 27, 2021.

The Company has also expanded its total share repurchase program from up to $675 million to up to $825 million over the next three years by approving the new ASR program.

