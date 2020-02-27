Bed Bath & Beyond To Reduce Annual SG&A Expense By Approx. $85 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced a strategic restructuring program which includes a reorganization and simplification of its field operations, significant reduction in management positions, and outsourcing of several functions. The company commenced a workforce reduction impacting approximately 500 positions. The overall program is expected to reduce annual SG&A expense by approximately $85 million.

In connection with the restructuring program, the company expects to incur net pre-tax charges of approximately $26 million, which will be expensed in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.

