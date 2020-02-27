US Markets

Bed Bath & Beyond to cut about 500 jobs

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 500 jobs, including management positions, as part of a restructuring program.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O said on Thursday it would cut about 500 jobs, including management positions, as part of a restructuring program.

The company expects the program to cut annual SG&A expense by about $85 million.

The company expects to take net pre-tax charges of about $26 million related to the restructuring in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular