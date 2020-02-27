Bed Bath & Beyond to cut about 500 jobs

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O said on Thursday it would cut about 500 jobs, including management positions, as part of a restructuring program.

The company expects the program to cut annual SG&A expense by about $85 million.

The company expects to take net pre-tax charges of about $26 million related to the restructuring in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

