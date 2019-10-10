Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Could Soar Even Higher as Target Executive Is Named CEO

Home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond soared on Thursday after the company appointed Target executive Mark Tritton as its new CEO.

The embattled retailer said Tritton, who played a key role in Target’s (ticker: TGT) turnaround, would lead the acceleration of its business transformation.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock (BBBY) was up 25%, at $12.43, in early trading, but analysts say it could climb even higher with Tritton, who has 30 years of retail experience, at the helm. The S&P 500 was up 0.6%.

The back story. The company has struggled with declining sales and the growth of online retailers in recent years.

Earlier this year a group of activist investors criticized the company’s leadership, its cluttered stores, its range of merchandise, and its failure to evolve to meet e-commerce trends and build an omnichannel shopping experience.

The activists called for then-CEO Steven Temares to be replaced, and he subsequently stepped down in May.

In July, interim CEO Mary Winston admitted the company had “not kept pace with how the customer has evolved and how consumers shop today.”

Before Thursday’s open, the retailer’s stock had fallen 12% so far in 2019 and had dropped 55% over the past two years.

What’s new. Bed Bath & Beyond announced Target executive Mark Tritton as its new chief executive, succeeding interim CEO Mary Winston, beginning Nov. 4. Before joining Target in 2016, Tritton was an executive at Nordstrom (JWN).

The company said Tritton’s immediate focus would be accelerating the retailer’s ongoing business transformation, including improving the omnichannel shopping experience.

Merchandise will also be enhanced, and Tritton will also oversee a review of the company’s cost structure and asset base.

Moving forward. Tritton’s 30 years of retail experience, and in particular his crucial role in Target’s turnaround—both in-store and online—has clearly been welcomed by investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock could have further to climb if the former Target head of merchandising gets to grips with the transformation strategy.

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin upgraded the stock to “a strong Buy” and said the company was a “fixable business” with the right management team and investment plan.

Griffin noted that Tritton led Target’s private-label strategy, launching around 30 new brands in under three years. A similar push for Bed Bath & Beyond, which lacks private-label brands, could bring a further boost, he wrote.

Telsey analyst Cristina Fernandez upgraded the stock to Outperform with a target price of $16.00.

