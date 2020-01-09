Bed Bath & Beyond Slumps, Retailers Slide as Trade News Lifts the Dow

Now that fears of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran are on the back burner, Wall Street has turned its attention to the U.S. signing the first phase of its trade deal with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is higher.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open for all the major indexes as investors welcomed word from a spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry that a Chinese delegation will travel to Washington next week to sign the phase-one deal.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed 85 points, or 0.3%, by 8:15 a.m. Eastern time. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

But while the overall news on Wall Street was positive, retail names were making big downward moves as companies began to report their results following the holiday season.

Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) shares plunged 11%, continuing a drop that began after the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results Wednesday evening and yanked its financial forecasts for its fiscal year.

Kohl’s (KSS) also saw a drop after it announced a 0.2% dip in same-store-sales during the November-December holiday shopping season. It also said that earnings for its fiscal 2019 would come in at the low end of the range of $4.75 to $4.95 a share it had told investors to expect. Shares fell 6% in premarket trading.

J.C. Penney (JCP) shares dropped 3.3% after the department-store chain said that comparable sales fell 7.5% during the holiday season. The drop was 5.3% after adjusting for the company exiting the appliance and furniture businesses.

