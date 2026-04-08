Bed Bath & Beyond Signs LOI To Acquire F9 Brands Assets

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY), an e-commerce-focused retailer, on Wednesday announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire the equity interests and substantially all assets of F9 Brands Inc.

The transaction is expected to close after the company's annual shareholder meeting in May 2026.

The transaction values nearly $150 million, comprising $37 million in cash and about 16 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

The deal also includes a potential $25 million earnout tied to EBITDA performance and the rollover of $40 million in existing financing.

The acquisition includes brands such as Lumber Liquidators, Cabinets To Go, Gracious Home / Thos. Baker, and Southwind Building Products.

F9 Brands generated approximately $522 million in net delivered sales in fiscal 2025.

The acquisition is expected to expand the company's Beyond Home Services platform and strengthen its presence in higher-margin, project-based home improvement categories.

Bed Bath & Beyond is 8.51% higher at $4.7200 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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