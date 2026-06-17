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Bed Bath & Beyond Signs Deal To Buy Fathom Holdings

June 17, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.S. home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM), a technology-driven residential real estate services platform.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Fathom's platform integrates brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance and SaaS offerings powered by its intelliAgent cloud software, Bed Bath & Beyond said. The acquisition will expand the retailer's "Homeownership & Transactions" business as part of its "Everything Home" strategy, it added.

The combined platform aims to integrate home buying, financing, furnishing and renovation services.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down 2.09 percent, changing hands at $5.90, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.31 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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