Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink 47% in Frankfurt after filing for bankruptcy protection

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 24, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.FBBBY.O Frankfurt-listed shares fell 47% on Monday after the U.S. home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy protection.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after it failed to secure funds to stay afloat, and has begun a liquidation sale.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @joiceal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

