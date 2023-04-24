Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink 47% in Frankfurt after filing for bankruptcy protection

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.FBBBY.O Frankfurt-listed shares fell 47% on Monday after the U.S. home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy protection.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after it failed to secure funds to stay afloat, and has begun a liquidation sale.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

