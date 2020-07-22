Markets
BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond Settles Lawsuit With 1-800-Flowers

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced yesterday that it has reached a deal with 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) after the home goods retailer sued the flower company for putting a deal to acquire PersonalizationMall.com on hold.

Part of Bed Bath & Beyond's survival strategy is to shed the agglomeration of businesses collected by previous management. PersonalizationMall.com, an online site that personalizes items for consumers, was one of those deemed not part of the retailer's core business and was sold to 1-800-Flowers in February for $252 million.

In March, as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the United States, 1-800-Flowers looked to put the deal on hold, a move Bed Bath & Beyond was not supportive of. In April, Bed Bath & Beyond sued 1-800-Flowers to force it to close the sale.

Personalized wine glases

Image source: PersonalizationMall.com.

Burying the hatchet

Under the terms of the new agreement, 1-800-Flowers will pay Bed Bath & Beyond $245 million, subject to certain working capital and other adjustments. They expect the deal will be completed by Aug. 3, but the home goods retailer is taking no chances and will wait for the transaction to be finalized before withdrawing its lawsuit.

1-800-Flowers had wanted to delay the closing of the purchase until April 30 because the COVID-19 outbreak had cut off its resources to finish the transaction and integrate the business. Even PersonalizationMall.com's business was closed.

Bed Bath & Beyond responded in the lawsuit by saying, "Even a calamitous event such as COVID-19 does not permit a party to avoid its obligations."

Although it seems the home goods retailer could have offloaded the business sooner if it had acquiesced to the request, the deepening nature of the pandemic might have caused 1-800-Flowers to further delay or even cancel the transaction.

10 stocks we like better than Bed Bath & Beyond
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBBY FLWS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular