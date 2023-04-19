US Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond revives bankruptcy preparations - Bloomberg TV

April 19, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia, Granth Vanaik, Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

April 19 - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O is reviving bankruptcy preparations, Bloomberg TV reported on Wednesday, as the home goods retailer has struggled with dropping sales and competition from big-box retailers for a while.

Shares of the company pared some premarket gains to trade up about 21% at 41 cents in early trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company in late March announced plans to sell $300 million worth of its shares and once again warned it might have to file for bankruptcy if it cannot raise funds from the sale.

