Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss as bankruptcy threat looms

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 10, 2023 — 07:33 am EST

Written by Arriana McLymore and Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about $393 million after a tough holiday season that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn.

The company did not say if it would file for bankruptcy, after it said last week that it was seeking outside advisers to look at various options after years of weakening sales.

