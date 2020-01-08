Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Earnings Today. Here's What to Watch For.

The formerly troubled retailer had a stunning run-up at the end of 2019. On Wednesday, investors will see if it can deliver when it reports earnings after the bell.

Bed Bath & Beyond had a stunning run-up at the end of 2019. On Wednesday, investors will see if the company can deliver when it reports earnings after the bell.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares (ticker: BBBY) spiked 52.8% in 2019 after the company made a series of changes following the prodding of a trio of activist investors. In October, it named Mark Tritton, a former executive at Target (TGT), as its new CEO—a move that sent shares soaring.

Tritton got right to work. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a sale-leaseback transaction in which it sold roughly half of its real estate to private-equity shop Oak Street Real Estate Capital, netting roughly $250 million in proceeds. And just three weeks ago, it announced a leadership shake-up which saw its chief brand officer, chief merchandising officer and chief marketing officer exit the retailer, along with others.

But some analysts wonder if a true turnaround is possible at Bed Bath & Beyond.

“The excitement around a potential turnaround is understandable, but in our view, we see 2020 as a considerable investment year, with continued fundamental challenges and success no guarantee,” Zachary Fadem, senior analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in a note Tuesday, echoing statements he made in October.

While Tritton was successful at Target, Fadem notes that there are “meaningful differences” between the two brands. Notably, Target has seen strong store traffic whereas Bed Bath & Beyond has faced declines. The bank maintains its Underweight rating on the stock, pointing to a “long transition” and “inevitable bumps in the road.”

Not all analysts are bearish, however.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s sale-leaseback transaction was called a “step in the right direction” by Seth Basham, analyst at Wedbush, in a note Monday.

Wedbush rated the stock Outperform and highlighted Tritton’s experience in a note last month. It also helps that Tritton’s compensation is “equity-heavy,” meaning his interests are expected to be more aligned with shareholders. Still, Basham notes that a turnaround won’t be an easy lift, especially amid the challenges the retail sector faces.

“[W]e see a good chance of stabilization—if not growth—in earnings over the next two years as sweeping changes take hold,” Basham wrote last month.

Wall Street’s consensus calls for earnings per share of $0.02 on $2.8 billion in revenue. Bed Bath & Beyond stock closed up 1.7% on Tuesday, to $16.84. The S&P 500 index closed down 0.3%.

