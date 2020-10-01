Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 Profit Tops Estimates, Comps. Up 6%; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) reported second quarter adjusted net earnings per share of $0.50, compared to $0.34, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Second quarter net sales were approximately $2.69 billion, a decrease of approximately 1% from last year. Comparable sales increased approximately 6%, for the quarter. The company said comparable sales benefited from significantly strong growth in digital channels of approximately 89%, partially offset by an approximately 12% decline in comparable store sales. Analysts expected revenue of $2.6 billion, for the quarter.
During the second quarter, the company generated cash flow of over $750 million; reduced its gross debt by approximately $500 million or 30%; and further enhanced its liquidity position by approximately $400 million to approximately $2.2 billion.
Bed Bath & Beyond said, on a preliminary basis, monthly sales for September show positive comparable sales growth, with similar store and digital sales as in the second quarter and accelerated BOPIS trends.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were up more than 10% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBBBY
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- Forget Tesla's Battery Day, These EV Stories Are More Important
- ChargePoint, Switchback Energy Acquisition Enter Business Combination Agreement