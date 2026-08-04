Markets
BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 Net Loss Widens

August 04, 2026 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Tuesday reported a wider second-quarter net loss despite a 28% increase in revenue, reflecting acquisition-related costs and restructuring charges.

The company posted a net loss of $39.5 million, or $0.53 per share, compared with a net loss of $19.3 million, or $0.34 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The latest quarter included $21 million of special items, primarily acquisition-related costs, restructuring expenses and non-cash store-closure impairment charges.

Net revenue increased 28% to $361.2 million from $282.3 million a year earlier, marking the company's second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth after 19 quarters of decline.

Revenue growth was driven by strength in its core online marketplace business, improved merchandise assortment, customer experience investments and the inclusion of The Brand House Collective, acquired during the quarter.

Gross margin improved to 26.8% from 23.7% a year ago. Active customers increased 47% year over year to 6.4 million, while orders delivered more than doubled to 2.8 million. Orders per active customer rose to 1.79 from 1.32 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.