Bed Bath & Beyond Partners Shipt To Offer Same-Day Delivery - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Shipt, delivery service and marketplace, announced Friday a partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) to offer same-day deliveries to customers through both companies' platforms.

Bed Bath & Beyond consumers across the country can now select same-day delivery with Shipt when purchasing directly through Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY, or order from the two stores through Shipt.

Meanwhile, Shipt customers can also choose Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY in app and on Shipt.com to add any products to their order. Delivery is free on all orders over $35 for customers who have purchased an annual Shipt membership. Customers can also pay for delivery on a per-order basis.

When ordering online at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com, the same-day delivery service is available to customers at a flat rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39, providing them with a simple and easy option. Once the order is placed, Shipt will make the delivery.

