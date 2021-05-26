Bed Bath & Beyond Partners DoorDash To Offer Same Day Delivery - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Omnichannel retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced Wednesday that it has strengthened its Same Day Delivery services in the U.S. through a partnership with DoorDash (DASH), making it easier and more convenient than ever to shop online for products from Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.

The Same Day Delivery service will be powered through DoorDash Drive, its white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. The new service arrives right on time to shop essentials, must-haves, and amazing deals ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Through DoorDash Drive, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY websites will expand same day delivery to over 3,000 additional zip codes across the country. With the added coverage, same day delivery is now available in 99% of the store locations.

Customers will also now be able to place an order just hours before closing and still receive it the same day and track packages live. It has also extender order cutoff times from 1 p.m. to up to 6 p.m.

The Same Day Delivery partnership with DoorDash follows a successful launch in Canada last month, which was accelerated in response to pandemic-induced lockdowns in Ontario.

