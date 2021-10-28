Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Bed Bath & Beyond's Debt?

As you can see below, Bed Bath & Beyond had US$1.18b of debt, at August 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.00b, its net debt is less, at about US$179.0m.

How Healthy Is Bed Bath & Beyond's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BBBY Debt to Equity History October 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bed Bath & Beyond had liabilities of US$2.17b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.97b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.00b and US$318.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.81b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$1.37b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Bed Bath & Beyond would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Bed Bath & Beyond's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.27 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.0 times last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Notably, Bed Bath & Beyond made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$341m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bed Bath & Beyond can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, Bed Bath & Beyond burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Bed Bath & Beyond's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at managing its debt, based on its EBITDA,; that's encouraging. We're quite clear that we consider Bed Bath & Beyond to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bed Bath & Beyond (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

